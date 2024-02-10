Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 2:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 2:18 AM GMT

    മുഹമ്മദ് സാലിഹ് നിര്യാതനായി

    മുഹമ്മദ് സാലിഹ് നിര്യാതനായി
    മമ്പാട്: മമ്പാട് പന്തലിങ്ങൽ പരേതനായ എ.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ മൗലവിയുടെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് സാലിഹ് (72) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സക്കീന വാളാംപറമ്പൻ. മക്കൾ: സുമി ജലീൽ, സിനു, സബു. മരുമക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ അനുപമ (പന്തലിങ്ങൽ), അബ്ദുൽ ജലിൽ (മക്കരപ്പറമ്പ്), ഷിഹാദ് വണ്ടൂർ.

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: എ.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ജബ്ബാർ, അബ്ദുസ്സലാം, അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ, റംല, പരേതരായ ഖദീജ, എ.കെ. മുഹമ്മദലി, ജാഫർ. ഖബറടക്കം ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10 30ന് പന്തലിങ്ങൽ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

