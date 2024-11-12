Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightഅബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ ഹാജി...
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 1:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 1:48 AM GMT

    അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    ചങ്ങരംകുളം: മൂക്കുതല വിരളി പ്പുറത്ത് അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ ഹാജി (83) അന്തരിച്ചു.ഭാര്യ : കൊച്ചുറാബിയ (ചാവക്കാട് ) മക്കൾ: ഫൈസൽ (അബുദാബി), അഫ്സൽ (മെൽബൺ, ആസ്ട്രേലിയ), ഷൈനി (മാറഞ്ചേരി), നിഷ (കൽപകഞ്ചേരി)

    മരുമക്കൾ: നവാസ് ഏനുദ്ധീൻ, അഷ്‌റഫ്‌ പാറയിൽ, രേഷ്മ, നിഷി. ആദ്യകാല പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. അസ്സബാഹ് ട്രസ്റ്റ്‌ വളയംകുളം, മൂക്കുതല മഹല്ല്,മാനേജിങ് കമ്മിറ്റി മെമ്പർ തുടങ്ങിയ ഭാരവാഹിത്വം വഹിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഖബറടക്കം: ഇന്ന് (12.11.2024) 11:30ന് ചങ്ങരംകുളം മൂക്കുതല ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obituaries
    News Summary - Obituaries in malappuram
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick