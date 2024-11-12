അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Nov 2024 1:48 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Nov 2024 1:48 AM GMT
അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Obituaries in malappuram
ചങ്ങരംകുളം: മൂക്കുതല വിരളി പ്പുറത്ത് അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ ഹാജി (83) അന്തരിച്ചു.ഭാര്യ : കൊച്ചുറാബിയ (ചാവക്കാട് ) മക്കൾ: ഫൈസൽ (അബുദാബി), അഫ്സൽ (മെൽബൺ, ആസ്ട്രേലിയ), ഷൈനി (മാറഞ്ചേരി), നിഷ (കൽപകഞ്ചേരി)
മരുമക്കൾ: നവാസ് ഏനുദ്ധീൻ, അഷ്റഫ് പാറയിൽ, രേഷ്മ, നിഷി. ആദ്യകാല പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. അസ്സബാഹ് ട്രസ്റ്റ് വളയംകുളം, മൂക്കുതല മഹല്ല്,മാനേജിങ് കമ്മിറ്റി മെമ്പർ തുടങ്ങിയ ഭാരവാഹിത്വം വഹിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഖബറടക്കം: ഇന്ന് (12.11.2024) 11:30ന് ചങ്ങരംകുളം മൂക്കുതല ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
