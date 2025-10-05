Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightമുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്‌ലിയാർ...
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2025 11:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2025 11:09 PM IST

    മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്‌ലിയാർ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്‌ലിയാർ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കൊണ്ടോട്ടി: കിഴിശ്ശേരി വിളയിൽ പാങ്കുന്നത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ഇ.കെ. മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്‌ലിയാർ (68- ഇമാം, വിളക്കോട്ടൂർ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ്) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: തിരുവാലിൽ വീട്ടിൽ റുഖിയ. മക്കൾ: സീനത്ത്, സുമയ്യ, ഹംസ (സൗദി അറേബ്യ), ഫാത്തിമ, ഹാമിദ് സഅദി , മുഹമ്മദ് സാദിഖ് (സബ് എഡിറ്റർ, മാധ്യമം).

    മരുമക്കൾ: അബ്ദുല്ല സഖാഫി, നൗഫൽ സഖാഫി, ഷുക്കൂർ (സൗദി അറേബ്യ), ജസ്‌ന, മുഫീദ ഷെറിൻ. ഖബറടക്കം നാളെ (തിങ്കൾ) വിളയിൽ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് കബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:passes awayMalappuram
    News Summary - Muhammad Musliyar passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X