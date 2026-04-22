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Posted Ondate_range 22 April 2026 9:51 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 April 2026 9:51 PM IST
മലയാളി ഡോക്ടർ അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Malayali Doctor Passes Away in Abu Dhabi
അബുദാബി: മലയാളി ഡോക്ടർ അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം പെരുമ്പടപ്പ് പുത്തൻ പള്ളി സ്വദേശി ഡോ. മുന്നാസ് (32) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബൂദബിയിലെ എൽ.എൽ.എച്ച് ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. മുസഫ ഇസത്തുൽ ഇസ്ലാം മദ്റസ പി.ടി.എ അംഗമായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദലി. ഭാര്യ: മസ്ന കൊട്ടേക്കാട്. മക്കൾ: ഫാത്തിമ, മഹ്സ മറിയം, ആദം തഹ്നൂൻ. ജിദ്ദയിലെ ഐ.സി.എഫ് പ്രവർത്തകൻ വേങ്ങര കെ.കെ ലത്തീഫ് ഹാജിയുടെ മകളുടെ ഭർത്താവാണ്.
നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്നും കോടത്തൂർ ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്നും ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
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