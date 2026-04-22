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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightമലയാളി ഡോക്ടർ...
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 22 April 2026 9:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 April 2026 9:51 PM IST

    മലയാളി ഡോക്ടർ അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    മലയാളി ഡോക്ടർ അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    അബുദാബി: മലയാളി ഡോക്ടർ അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം പെരുമ്പടപ്പ് പുത്തൻ പള്ളി സ്വദേശി ഡോ. മുന്നാസ് (32) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. അബൂദബിയിലെ എൽ.എൽ.എച്ച് ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. മുസഫ ഇസത്തുൽ ഇസ്​ലാം മദ്റസ പി.ടി.എ അംഗമായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദലി. ഭാര്യ: മസ്ന കൊട്ടേക്കാട്. മക്കൾ: ഫാത്തിമ, മഹ്സ മറിയം, ആദം തഹ്​നൂൻ. ജിദ്ദയിലെ ഐ.സി.എഫ് പ്രവർത്തകൻ വേങ്ങര കെ.കെ ലത്തീഫ് ഹാജിയുടെ മകളുടെ ഭർത്താവാണ്.

    നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്നും കോടത്തൂർ ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്നും ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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