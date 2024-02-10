കുഞ്ഞിക്കോമു നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Feb 2024 3:44 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 Feb 2024 3:44 AM GMT
കുഞ്ഞിക്കോമു നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kunjikomu passed away
മലപ്പുറം: ഹാജിയാർ പള്ളിയിലെ ചെമ്പയിൽ കുഞ്ഞിക്കോമു (70) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: മൈമൂന. മക്കൾ: ജസ്ന, തസ്നി, ഫായിസ്, റഹീം, അമീൻ, നിസാം. മരുമക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി വേങ്ങര, മുനീർ കാച്ചിനിക്കാട്, തസ്നി താണിക്കൽ.
