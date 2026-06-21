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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightകുഞ്ഞിബീവി നിര്യാതയായി
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jun 2026 5:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jun 2026 5:08 PM IST

    കുഞ്ഞിബീവി നിര്യാതയായി

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    കുഞ്ഞിബീവി നിര്യാതയായി
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    എടവണ്ണ: പെരകമണ്ണ പള്ളിമുക്ക് വെള്ളക്കാട്ട് മഖാമിങ്ങൽ കുഞ്ഞിബീവി (82) നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതരായ കുഞ്ഞിമാനുട്ടി തങ്ങളുടെയും ഇളയേടത്ത് ഫാത്തിമയുടെയും മകളാണ്.

    ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ വി.എം. കുഞ്ഞുട്ടി തങ്ങൾ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ : പരേതരായ മുല്ലക്കോയ തങ്ങൾ, പൂക്കുഞ്ഞി തങ്ങൾ, മുഹമ്മദ് കോയ തങ്ങള്‍, പൂക്കോയ തങ്ങൾ, കുഞ്ഞിക്കോയ തങ്ങൾ, ആയിശ ബീവി, ബീവിക്കുട്ടി.

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    TAGS:EdavannaObitury newsMalappuram obit
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