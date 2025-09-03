Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    3 Sept 2025 5:03 PM IST
    3 Sept 2025 5:03 PM IST

    ജാനകി (81) നിര്യാതയായി

    ജാനകി (81) നിര്യാതയായി
    അരിക്കാട്: പരേതനായ ഇറക്കത്തിൽ കുട്ടന്‍റെ ഭാര്യ ജാനകി (ശാന്ത) നിര്യാതയായി. 81 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: വിനോദ് (റിട്ട. സി.ഐ) ദിനേശ് കുമാർ, സുരേഷ് കുമാർ, സന്തോഷ് കുമാർ (ഔഷധി തൃശൂർ).

    മരുമക്കൾ: സ്വപ്ന, കവിത, ശോഭില, സബിത. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതനായ ചന്ദ്രൻ, ശാരദ വേലായുധൻ. സഞ്ചയനം: 05-09-25ന്.

