ജാനകി (81) നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Sept 2025 5:03 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Sept 2025 5:03 PM IST
ജാനകി (81) നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Janaki passes away
അരിക്കാട്: പരേതനായ ഇറക്കത്തിൽ കുട്ടന്റെ ഭാര്യ ജാനകി (ശാന്ത) നിര്യാതയായി. 81 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: വിനോദ് (റിട്ട. സി.ഐ) ദിനേശ് കുമാർ, സുരേഷ് കുമാർ, സന്തോഷ് കുമാർ (ഔഷധി തൃശൂർ).
മരുമക്കൾ: സ്വപ്ന, കവിത, ശോഭില, സബിത. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതനായ ചന്ദ്രൻ, ശാരദ വേലായുധൻ. സഞ്ചയനം: 05-09-25ന്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story