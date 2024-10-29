ഈങ്ങാട്ട് ഉമ്മർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 Oct 2024 7:37 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 Oct 2024 7:37 AM GMT
ഈങ്ങാട്ട് ഉമ്മർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Ingattu Umar Haji passed away
പാലത്ത്: ഈങ്ങാട്ട് ഉമ്മർഹാജി (90) നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിഡൽ കോളജ് പാത്തോളജി വിഭാഗം ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.
പൊതുരംഗത്തും ജീവകാരുണ്യ മേഖലയിലും സജീവ സാന്നിധ്യമായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം മികച്ച കർഷകനുമായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ മേലേടത്ത് മറിയം. മക്കൾ: അസ്മാബി, മുനീറ, നദീറ, ഷറഫുദ്ദീൻ (നാഷനൽ ഹാർഡ് വെയർ (ചേളന്നൂർ), ഷിഹാബുദ്ദീൻ (ഗോൾഡൻ ബിൽഡേഴ്സ്, കോഴിക്കോട്).
മരുമകൾ: അബൂബക്കർ അബൂബക്കർ, നാസർ, കോയക്കുട്ടി, സബീല, ഫെമിന.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story