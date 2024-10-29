Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightഈങ്ങാട്ട് ഉമ്മർ ഹാജി...
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 7:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 7:37 AM GMT

    ഈങ്ങാട്ട് ഉമ്മർ ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Ingattu Umar Haji
    cancel

    പാലത്ത്: ഈങ്ങാട്ട് ഉമ്മർഹാജി (90) നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം കോഴി​ക്കോട് മെഡിഡൽ കോളജ് പാത്തോളജി വിഭാഗം ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.

    പൊതുരംഗത്തും ജീവകാരുണ്യ മേഖലയിലും സജീവ സാന്നിധ്യമായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം മികച്ച കർഷകനുമായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ മേലേടത്ത് മറിയം. മക്കൾ: അസ്മാബി, മുനീറ, നദീറ, ഷറഫുദ്ദീൻ (നാഷനൽ ഹാർഡ് വെയർ (ചേളന്നൂർ), ഷിഹാബുദ്ദീൻ (ഗോൾഡൻ ബിൽഡേഴ്സ്, കോഴിക്കോട്).

    മരുമകൾ: അബൂബക്കർ അബൂബക്കർ, നാസർ, കോയക്കുട്ടി, സബീല, ​ഫെമിന.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ObituaryIngattu Umar Haji
    News Summary - Ingattu Umar Haji passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick