Madhyamam
    Malappuram
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2024 9:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2024 9:14 AM GMT

    പ്രശസ്ത കഥകളി നടൻ പ്രഫ. വാഴേങ്കട വിജയൻ അന്തരിച്ചു

    പ്രശസ്ത കഥകളി നടൻ പ്രഫ. വാഴേങ്കട വിജയൻ അന്തരിച്ചു
    പ്രശസ്ത കഥകളി നടനും കേരള കലാമണ്ഡലം പ്രിൻസിപ്പലുമായിരുന്ന പ്രഫ. വാഴേങ്കട വിജയൻ (83) നിര്യാതനായി.കഥകളി ആചാര്യൻ പത്മശ്രീ വാഴേങ്കട കുഞ്ചുനായരുടെ മകനാണ്. പൊതുദർശനം ഞാളാകുറിശ്ശിയിലെ വസതിയിൽ. സംസ്ക്കാരം ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10 ന് പാമ്പാടി ഐവർ മഠത്തിൽ.

    TAGS:malappuram death
    News Summary - Famous kathakali actor Prof. Vazhengada Vijayan passed away
