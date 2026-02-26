Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2026 9:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2026 9:36 PM IST

    യുവ സംവിധായകൻ നിതീഷ് സുധ നിര്യാതനായി

    യുവ സംവിധായകൻ നിതീഷ് സുധ നിര്യാതനായി
    നിതീഷ് സുധ

    കോട്ടക്കൽ (മലപ്പുറം): യുവ സംവിധായകൻ പെരുമണ്ണ കഞ്ഞിക്കുഴങ്ങര സ്വദേശി കിഴക്കേപുരക്കൽ നിതീഷ് സുധ ( 32) നിര്യാതനായി. പനിയെ തുടർന്ന് കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം. ഇർഷാദ് അലി നായകനായ നിതീഷിന്‍റെ ആദ്യ സിനിമ ‘പൊടിവാശി’യുടെ റിലീസിങ് വർക്കുകൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അന്ത്യം.

    പിതാവ്: നാരായണൻ. മാതാവ്: സുധ. സഹോദരി: ശ്രീക്കുട്ടി. സംസ്കാരം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ നടക്കും.

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Director Nitheesh Sudha passes away
