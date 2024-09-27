Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightസി.പി. കാളി ടീച്ചർ
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 8:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 8:27 AM GMT

    സി.പി. കാളി ടീച്ചർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സി.പി. കാളി ടീച്ചർ
    cancel

    ചങ്ങരംകുളം: ആലങ്കോട് ജി.എൽ.പി സ്കൂൾ പ്രധാനാധ്യാപികയായിരുന്ന മാന്തടം 'ത്രിവേണി'യിൽ സി.പി. കാളി (79) നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതനായ ചാത്തപ്പൻ മാസ്റ്ററുടെ (മുൻ പോസ്റ്റ് മാസ്റ്റർ, നന്നംമുക്ക്) ഭാര്യയാണ്.

    മക്കൾ: ശ്രീജ (ജില്ല ട്രഷറി, തൃശ്ശൂർ), സജീവ് (കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി, ആലുവ), രാജീവ്. മരുമക്കൾ: മുരളീധരൻ (കെ.എസ്.എഫ്.ഇ, തൃശ്ശൂർ), തരുണി (അഡ്വക്കറ്റ്), ജിൻഷ (എസ്.എം ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് മീഡിയം സ്കൂൾ, ചങ്ങരംകുളം). സംസ്കാരം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഈശ്വരമംഗലം ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ നടന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:death news
    News Summary - CP Kali passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick