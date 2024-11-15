ബിരിയം നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Nov 2024 10:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Nov 2024 10:46 AM GMT
ബിരിയം നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Biriyam passed away
മലപ്പുറം: കോട്ടക്കൽ ചങ്കുവെട്ടി കുണ്ട് സ്വദേശി പുലിക്കോടൻ കോയയുടെ ഭാര്യ ബിരിയം (63) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ഷാഹുൽഹമീദ്, മുസ്തഫ, ഹാജറ, സമീറ. മരുമക്കൾ: ആസിയ, റസീന, ഖാദർ, മുഹമ്മദലി
