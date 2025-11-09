Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    9 Nov 2025 1:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 1:47 PM IST

    ബൈക്കും മിനി ലോറിയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    nandan wandoor
    Listen to this Article

    വണ്ടൂർ: വാണിയമ്പലം തച്ചങ്ങോട് ബൈക്കും മിനി ലോറിയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ബൈക്ക് യാത്രക്കാരനായ വാണിയമ്പലം മരുതുങ്ങൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന ഏലബ്ര ബേബിമോന്‍റെ മകൻ നന്ദൻ (കണ്ണൻ-25) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ എട്ട് മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. നന്ദന്‍റെ കുടുംബം നേരത്തെ വണ്ടൂർ ബ്ലോക്കിന് സമീപമാണ് താമസിച്ചിരുന്നത്. സംസ്കാരം പോസ്റ്റ്മോർട്ടത്തിന് ശേഷം.

