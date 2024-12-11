Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightMalappuramchevron_rightമാരായംകുന്ന് സ്വദേശി...
    Malappuram
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 2:40 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 2:40 PM GMT

    മാരായംകുന്ന് സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിരയാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Nizamuddin
    cancel

    കുമരനല്ലൂർ: മാരായംകുന്ന് ചെമ്പകത്ത് മൊയ്തുവിന്റെ മകൻ നിസാമുദ്ദീൻ (42) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    ഉമ്മ ഖദീജ. ഭാര്യ: നൂറ. മക്കൾ: അയിഷ നഹ, മുഹമ്മദ് സാദിഖ് ഹുസൈൻ, നഫീസത്തുൽ മിസ്രിയ. സഹോദരൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷറഫാത്ത്. മൃതദേഹം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നാട്ടിലെത്തും. കബറടക്കം മാരായംകുന്ന് പളളി കബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obituary NewsMarayamkunnu Native
    News Summary - A native of Marayamkunnu passed away in Dubai
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick