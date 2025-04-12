Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2025 9:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2025 9:54 AM IST

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തംമൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തംമൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മ​ഖ്​​ബൂ​ൽ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം തി​രൂ​ര​ങ്ങാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദാ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ചെ​റു​മു​ക്ക് സ​ലാ​മ​ത്ത് ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ കൂ​ള​ത്ത് അ​ല​വി​കു​ട്ടി ഹാ​ജി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ മ​ഖ്ബൂ​ൽ (51) ആ​ണ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ മ​ഹ​ജ​ർ കി​ങ്​ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ആ​രി​ഫ.

    മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ വാ​ഹി​ദ്, മാ​ജി​ദ, ന​ഹ്ദ, ഹി​ദ. മ​രു​മ​ക​ൻ: സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ (ചെ​മ്മാ​ട്). മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ജി​ദ്ദ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ വി​ങ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:saudi death
    News Summary - Malappuram native dies of heart attack in Jeddah
