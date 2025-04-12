Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 April 2025 9:53 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 April 2025 9:54 AM IST
മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതംമൂലം നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Malappuram native dies of heart attack in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: മലപ്പുറം തിരൂരങ്ങാടി സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദായാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. ചെറുമുക്ക് സലാമത്ത് നഗറിലെ പരേതനായ കൂളത്ത് അലവികുട്ടി ഹാജിയുടെ മകൻ മഖ്ബൂൽ (51) ആണ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് മഹജർ കിങ് അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: ആരിഫ.
മക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ വാഹിദ്, മാജിദ, നഹ്ദ, ഹിദ. മരുമകൻ: സൽമാൻ (ചെമ്മാട്). മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കുന്നതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട നടപടികൾക്കായി ജിദ്ദ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
