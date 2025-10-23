Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    23 Oct 2025 12:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2025 12:39 PM IST

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    മൊ​യ്‌​തീ​ൻ

    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: അ​ൽ മു​ർ​റ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ അ​ക്ബ​ർ ഗ്രോ​സ​റി എ​ന്ന ഷോ​പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​പ്പു​റം തി​രൂ​ർ വ​ള​വ​ന്നൂ​ർ കാ​വും​പ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​മ്മാ​ളി​ൽ മൊ​യ്‌​തീ​ൻ (69) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം​മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു. പി​താ​വ്: അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹി​മാ​ൻ. മാ​താ​വ്: കു​ഞ്ഞി പാ​ത്തു​മ്മ. ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​ഫി​യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മൈ​മൂ​ന, സു​ൽ​ഫ​ത്ത്, റ​ജ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി ഇ​ന്ന് വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 7.30ന് ​കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്ടേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​യ​ർ​വേ​സ് വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്‌ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ൽ ഇ​ഹ്‌​സാ​ൻ മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് പ​രി​പാ​ല​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

