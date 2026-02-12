Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 Feb 2026 7:20 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Feb 2026 7:20 AM IST
മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Malappuram native dies in Abu Dhabi
Listen to this Article
അബൂദബി: മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം അബൂദബിയിൽ മരിച്ചു. അബൂദബിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന മലപ്പുറം നന്നമുക്ക് കുറ്റിപ്പുറത്ത് വളപ്പിൽ ഹസൻ ആണ് (58) ബുധനാഴ്ച മരിച്ചത്. മൃതദേഹം ബനിയാസ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ. നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: സാജിത.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story