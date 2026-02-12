Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2026 7:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2026 7:20 AM IST

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ഹ​സ​ൻ 

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ന​ന്ന​മു​ക്ക് കു​റ്റി​പ്പു​റ​ത്ത് വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ ഹ​സ​ൻ ആ​ണ് (58) ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ബ​നി​യാ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഭാ​ര്യ: സാ​ജി​ത.

    TAGS:Abu Dhabigulfnewsgulfnewsmalayalam
