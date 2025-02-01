Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 7:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 7:07 AM IST

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. കൊ​ണ്ടോ​ട്ടി-​കു​ന്നു​പു​റം റോ​ഡി​ൽ ചെ​ങ്ങാ​നി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കാ​ഞ്ഞി​ര​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം (53) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ജി​ദ്ദ അ​മീ​ർ ഫ​വാ​സി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ര​ണം. പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ ഹാ​ജി-​ക​ദി​യ​കു​ട്ടി ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ന​സീ​റ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സി​ബ്ഹ​ത്ത്, തൗ​ഫീ​ന, ഇ​ന​യ, സ​ന.

    TAGS:Heart Attackmalappuram nativeObituary News
    News Summary - Malappuram native died in Jeddah
