Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 Feb 2025 7:07 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Feb 2025 7:07 AM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Malappuram native died in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ മരിച്ചു. കൊണ്ടോട്ടി-കുന്നുപുറം റോഡിൽ ചെങ്ങാനി സ്വദേശി കാഞ്ഞിരക്കാടൻ അബ്ദുൽ കരീം (53) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ജിദ്ദ അമീർ ഫവാസിൽ വെച്ചായിരുന്നു മരണം. പരേതരായ അബൂബക്കർ ഹാജി-കദിയകുട്ടി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: നസീറ. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് സിബ്ഹത്ത്, തൗഫീന, ഇനയ, സന.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story