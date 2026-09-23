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Madhyamam
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    നവാസ് നിര്യാതനായി

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    നവാസ് നിര്യാതനായി
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    കോട്ടക്കൽ: പറപ്പൂർ ചോലക്കുണ്ടിലെ എടയാടൻ അസൈനാർ മാസ്റ്ററുടെ മകൻ നവാസ് (44) മരണപ്പെട്ടു. ഭാര്യ : ഫാരിഷ, മക്കൾ : നസ്‌ല, നിഹ്മ, നാസിം, മാതാവ്: ഖദീജ തൂമ്പത്ത് സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: നൗഷാദ്, അനീസ, സബ്ന, റഹീനമോൾ എന്നിവരാണ്.

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