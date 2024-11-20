Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 1:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 1:32 AM GMT

    മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മോ​യി​സ് ഹു​സ്സൈ​ൻ ഷ​ബീ​ർ ഖാ​ൻ
    മോ​യി​സ്

    ഹു​സ്സൈ​ൻ

    ഷ​ബീ​ർ ഖാ​ൻ

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര ബു​ൽ​ധാ​ന സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മോ​യി​സ് ഹു​സ്സൈ​ൻ ഷ​ബീ​ർ ഖാ​നാ​ണ് (51) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു. ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ലെ ഒ​രു ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മോ​യി​സ്‌.

    ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കാ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ലിം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി. ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​ബീ​ഹ, പി​താ​വ്: ഷ​ബീ​ർ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ, മാ​താ​വ്: മ​ലൈ​ക.

    TAGS:Saudi Arabia NewsObituary News
