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    കുഞ്ഞീൻ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കുഞ്ഞീൻ

    കോട്ടക്കൽ: പാലപ്പുറയിലെ പരേതനായ കല്ലൻകുന്നൻ അഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി മകൻ കുഞ്ഞീൻ (71) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സുഹ്‌റ. മക്കൾ: ഇസ്‌ഹാഖ് അഹമ്മദ്, ഇസ്രത്ത്, ഇല്യാസ് അഹമ്മദ്, ഇഹ്‌സാൻ അഹമ്മദ്. മരുമക്കൾ: ബാദിർ (സൗദി), ബജീന ഷെറിൻ, ആതിഫ, അനീന.

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അലവിക്കുട്ടി, ഇബ്രാഹിം കോട്ടക്കൽ (മാധ്യമം മുൻ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി എഡിറ്റർ), ഇസ്മായിൽ, ഫാത്തിമ സുഹ്‌റ. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കുശേഷം മൂന്നിന് പാലപ്പുറ ജുമാമസ്ജിദിൽ.

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