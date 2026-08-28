വി.കെ സുബൈദ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Aug 2026 7:25 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Aug 2026 7:25 AM IST
വി.കെ സുബൈദ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - V.K. Subaida passes away
കോഴിക്കോട്: ജമാഅത്തെ ഇസ്ലാമി മുൻ സംസ്ഥാന അമീർ പരേതനായ പ്രൊഫ. കെ ഏ സിദ്ദീഖ് ഹസൻ്റെ ഭാര്യ വി.കെ സുബൈദ (75) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ഫസൽ റഹ്മാൻ, സാബിറ, ശറഫുദ്ധീൻ, അനീസ്. മരുമക്കൾ: സാജിത, ഷെമീല, മുംതാസ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജമീല, പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ കരീം, മുഹമ്മദ് ശരീഫ്. മയ്യിത്ത് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളേജ് അംശകച്ചേരിക്ക് സമീപം മകൻ ശറഫുദീൻ്റെ വസതിയിൽ. ഖബറടക്കം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 4 മണിക്ക് വെള്ളിപറമ്പ് ജുമഅത്ത് പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story