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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightവി.കെ സുബൈദ...
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Aug 2026 7:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Aug 2026 7:25 AM IST

    വി.കെ സുബൈദ നിര്യാതയായി

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    വി.കെ സുബൈദ നിര്യാതയായി
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    കോഴിക്കോട്: ജമാഅത്തെ ഇസ്‌ലാമി മുൻ സംസ്ഥാന അമീർ പരേതനായ പ്രൊഫ. കെ ഏ സിദ്ദീഖ് ഹസൻ്റെ ഭാര്യ വി.കെ സുബൈദ (75) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ഫസൽ റഹ്മാൻ, സാബിറ, ശറഫുദ്ധീൻ, അനീസ്. മരുമക്കൾ: സാജിത, ഷെമീല, മുംതാസ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ജമീല, പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ കരീം, മുഹമ്മദ് ശരീഫ്. മയ്യിത്ത് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളേജ് അംശകച്ചേരിക്ക് സമീപം മകൻ ശറഫുദീൻ്റെ വസതിയിൽ. ഖബറടക്കം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 4 മണിക്ക് വെള്ളിപറമ്പ് ജുമഅത്ത് പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

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    TAGS:DeathsKozhikodeObituary
    News Summary - V.K. Subaida passes away
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