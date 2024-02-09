ഉഷ കൃഷ്ണകുമാർ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Feb 2024 2:26 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Feb 2024 2:26 AM GMT
ഫാറൂഖ് കോളജ്: മാതൃഭൂമി ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി എഡിറ്ററായിരുന്ന പരേതനായ വി.എം. കൊറാത്തിന്റെയും ഫാറൂഖ് ഹൈസ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപികയായിരുന്ന പത്മിനി ടീച്ചറുടെയും മകൾ ഉഷ കൃഷ്ണകുമാർ (63) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ്: കൃഷ്ണകുമാർ ആയില്ലത്ത്. മക്കൾ: ശ്രീകാന്ത് കുമാർ (നെതർലാൻഡ്സ്), നിഷാന്ത് (ബംഗളൂരു). സഹോദരൻ: ഹരീന്ദ്രനാഥ്. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട്.
