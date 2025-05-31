Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 May 2025 11:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 May 2025 11:15 AM IST
തയ്യിൽ കുഞ്ഞബുല്ല ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി
News Summary - Thayyil kunhabdullah haji passed away
ആയഞ്ചേരി: മംഗലാട് മുൻ മഹല്ല് സെക്രട്ടറിയും നഫീസത്തുൽ മിസ്റിയ കോളജ് വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റുമായ തയ്യിൽ കുഞ്ഞബുല്ല ഹാജി (73)നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ:മാമി, മക്കൾ: നൗഷാദ് തയ്യിൽ (പറമ്പിൽ ഗവ. യു.പി സ്കൂൾ പി.ടി.എ പ്രസിഡന്റ്), ജുനൈദ് (ദുബൈ), നദീറ, നയീമ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഹാരിസ് കാഞ്ഞാൽ (പാറക്കടവ്), റസാക്ക് ആച്ചേരി (മാങ്ങോട്), നസ്രിൻ കിണറുള്ള കണ്ടി (തോടന്നൂർ), സെൽവ വെള്ളികുളങ്ങര കുനിങ്ങാട്. സഹോദരൻ: പരേതനായ തയ്യിൽ അമ്മദ്.
