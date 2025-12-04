തങ്കം നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Dec 2025 7:35 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Dec 2025 7:35 AM IST
തങ്കം നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - thankam passed away
മീഞ്ചന്ത (കോഴിക്കോട്) : ലങ്കപ്പറമ്പ് രഞ്ജിനി നിവാസിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന തങ്കം സി (79) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ് പരേതനായ രാജൻ പിള്ള (രാധ തീയേറ്റർ ). മക്കൾ :രാജി ലത, അനിൽകുമാർ. മരുമക്കൾ :പരേതനായ ബാബുരാജ്, സുനിത. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 മണിക്ക് മാനേരി ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.
