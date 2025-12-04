Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 7:35 AM IST
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 7:35 AM IST

    തങ്കം നിര്യാതയായി

    തങ്കം നിര്യാതയായി
    തങ്കം

    മീഞ്ചന്ത (കോഴിക്കോട്) : ലങ്കപ്പറമ്പ് രഞ്ജിനി നിവാസിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന തങ്കം സി (79) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ് പരേതനായ രാജൻ പിള്ള (രാധ തീയേറ്റർ ). മക്കൾ :രാജി ലത, അനിൽകുമാർ. മരുമക്കൾ :പരേതനായ ബാബുരാജ്, സുനിത. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 മണിക്ക് മാനേരി ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.


    TAGS:KozhikodeObituary
    News Summary - thankam passed away
