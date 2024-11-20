ശശീന്ദ്രൻ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Nov 2024 3:50 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 Nov 2024 3:50 AM GMT
ശശീന്ദ്രൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Saseendran passed away
തോടന്നൂർ: താഴെ മലയിൽ ( ശിവകൃപ ) ശശീന്ദ്രൻ ( 62 ) നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ കൊയിലോത്ത് കുഞ്ഞി രാമക്കുറുപ്പിന്റെയും ഓമന അമ്മയുടെയും മകനാണ്.
ഭാര്യ:സുജാത മക്കൾ: ശ്യം എസ് നായർ . സഞ്ജു എസ് നായർ . സഹോദരി: പുഷ്പ (ചെന്നൈ ). മരുമകൻ: അരുൺ വലിയാണ്ടിയിൽ. സംസ്കാരം ഇന്ന് കാലത്ത് 10 മണി. സഞ്ചയനം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച
