Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 3:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 3:50 AM GMT

    ശശീന്ദ്രൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    Saseendran
    തോടന്നൂർ: താഴെ മലയിൽ ( ശിവകൃപ ) ശശീന്ദ്രൻ ( 62 ) നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ കൊയിലോത്ത് കുഞ്ഞി രാമക്കുറുപ്പിന്റെയും ഓമന അമ്മയുടെയും മകനാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ:സുജാത മക്കൾ: ശ്യം എസ് നായർ . സഞ്ജു എസ് നായർ . സഹോദരി: പുഷ്പ (ചെന്നൈ ). മരുമകൻ: അരുൺ വലിയാണ്ടിയിൽ. സംസ്കാരം ഇന്ന് കാലത്ത് 10 മണി. സഞ്ചയനം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച

    Deathnews
    News Summary - Saseendran passed away
