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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightസലീമ നിര്യാതയായി
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2026 1:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2026 1:49 PM IST

    സലീമ നിര്യാതയായി

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    സലീമ നിര്യാതയായി
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    കോഴിക്കോട്: കളത്തിങ്ങൽ അഡ്വ. അബ്ദുൽ സലാമിന്റെ ഭാര്യ സലീമ നിര്യാതയായി. ബി.എസ്.എൻ.എൽ കോഴിക്കോട് ഓഫിസിൽനിന്നും ഡിവിഷനിൽ എൻജിനിയർ ആയി റിട്ടയർ ചെയ്തതായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: കക്കാട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി, മാതാവ്: ആമിനബി. മകൾ: ഫെബിൻ കദീജ, മരുമകൻ: നബീൽ കല്ലായി.

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ റഹീം, സലീം, ബുഷ്റ, സൈനബ, സജിത, അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ, അമീർ, മുജീബ്, ഉനൈസ്.

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    TAGS:DeathnewskozikodeObituary
    News Summary - Saleema passes away in Kozhikode
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