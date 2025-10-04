വെഴുപ്പൂർ ചെട്ട്യാൻകണ്ടിയിൽ മഠത്തിൽ സി. രാമചന്ദ്രൻ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 Oct 2025 9:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Oct 2025 9:47 AM IST
വെഴുപ്പൂർ ചെട്ട്യാൻകണ്ടിയിൽ മഠത്തിൽ സി. രാമചന്ദ്രൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Rtd SI C. Ramachandran passes away
Listen to this Article
താമരശേരി: വെഴുപ്പൂർ ചെട്ട്യാൻ കണ്ടിയിൽ മഠത്തിൽ സി. രാമചന്ദ്രൻ (84) നിര്യാതനായി. റിട്ട. എസ്.ഐ ആണ്. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ പൊലീസ് മെഡൽ ലഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. സംസ്കാരം ഞായർ രാവിലെ പത്തിന് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ
ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ സരോജിനി. മക്കൾ: സി.കെ. മനോജ് (വിമുക്തഭടൻ, ഹോം ഗാർഡ്, കുന്ദമംഗലം), പ്രമോദ് (പെയിൻറർ), വിനോദ് താമരശേരി (ബ്യൂറോ ചീഫ്, മംഗളം ദിനപത്രം, കോഴിക്കോട്). മരുമക്കൾ: സീന മനോജ് (നാദാപുരം), ഷീബ പ്രമോദ് (കളരിക്കണ്ടി), പ്രദീപ വിനോദ് (എടക്കയിൽ, പേരാമ്പ്ര).
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story