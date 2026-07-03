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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightറിട്ട. എൻജിനീയർ സലീമ...
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 3 July 2026 3:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 July 2026 3:20 PM IST

    റിട്ട. എൻജിനീയർ സലീമ നിര്യാതയായി

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    റിട്ട. എൻജിനീയർ സലീമ നിര്യാതയായി
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    നടക്കാവ്: ബി.എസ്.എൻ.എൽ കോഴിക്കോട് ഡിവിഷനിലെ റിട്ട. എൻജിനീയർ സലീമ നിര്യാതയായി. കളത്തിങ്ങൽ അഡ്വക്കേറ്റ് അബ്ദുൽ സലാമിന്‍റെ ഭാര്യയാണ്. കക്കാട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടിയുടെയും ആമിനബിയുടെയും മകളാണ് സലീമ. നടക്കാവ് പി.എം കുട്ടി റോഡിലുള്ള ഫെബിൻ വില്ലയിൽ വെച്ചായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.

    മകൾ ഫെബിൻ കദീജ, മരുമകൻ നബീൽ കല്ലായി, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ റഹീം, സലീം, ബുഷ്റ മൂഴിക്കൽ, സൈനബ, സജിത, അബ്ദുൾ ജലീൽ, അമീർ, മുജീബ്, ഉനൈസ്, എം.എൽ.എ റസാഖ് മാസ്റ്റർ സഹോദരി ഭർത്താവാണ്.

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