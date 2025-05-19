ആർ. ബാബുരാജ് നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 May 2025 9:22 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 May 2025 9:23 AM IST
ആർ. ബാബുരാജ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - R. Baburaj passed away
മീഞ്ചന്ത (കോഴിക്കോട്): മീഞ്ചന്ത ലങ്കപറമ്പ് (മാതാമ്പറമ്പ്) രഞ്ജിനി നിവാസിൽ ആർ. ബാബുരാജ് (65) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: രാജിലത, മക്കൾ: രഞ്ജിത്ത്, രഞ്ജിനി, വിഷ്ണു, മരുമകൻ: സുജിത്, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മോഹൻരാജ്, ജയകുമാർ, ശശിധരൻ, പരേതനായ സ്വാമിനാഥൻ, ഊർമിള, സെൽവരാജ്. സംസ്കാരം രാത്രി എട്ട് മണിക്ക് മാനാരി ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story