Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    19 May 2025 9:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    19 May 2025 9:23 AM IST

    ആർ. ബാബുരാജ് നിര്യാതനായി

    R Baburaj
    മീഞ്ചന്ത (കോഴിക്കോട്): മീഞ്ചന്ത ലങ്കപറമ്പ് (മാതാമ്പറമ്പ്) രഞ്ജിനി നിവാസിൽ ആർ. ബാബുരാജ് (65) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: രാജിലത, മക്കൾ: രഞ്ജിത്ത്, രഞ്ജിനി, വിഷ്ണു, മരുമകൻ: സുജിത്, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മോഹൻരാജ്, ജയകുമാർ, ശശിധരൻ, പരേതനായ സ്വാമിനാഥൻ, ഊർമിള, സെൽവരാജ്. സംസ്കാരം രാത്രി എട്ട് മണിക്ക് മാനാരി ശ്‌മശാനത്തിൽ.

    News Summary - R. Baburaj passed away
