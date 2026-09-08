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    പ്രകാശൻ മാസ്റ്റർ നിര്യാതനായി

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    പ്രകാശൻ മാസ്റ്റർ നിര്യാതനായി
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    നന്മണ്ട: റിട്ട. അധ്യാപകനും മാതൃഭൂമി നന്മണ്ട ലേഖകനുമായ പിലാത്തോട്ടത്തിൽ പ്രകാശൻ മാസ്റ്റർ (68) നിര്യാതനായി. നേരത്തെ മാധ്യമം നന്മണ്ട, നരിക്കുനി ലേഖകനായി പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ പാച്ചർ മാസ്റ്റർ. മാതാവ്: ലക്ഷ്മി. ഭാര്യ: ശ്രീലത. മക്കൾ: അനു പ്രകാശ് (എക്സൈസ്), അയന പ്രകാശ് (നഴ്‌സ്). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സന്തോഷ് കുമാർ (റിട്ട. സബ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ), സുരേഷ് കുമാർ (ബിസിനസ്), പ്രദീപ് കുമാർ (ബിസിനസ്), ബീന കുമാരി, പരേതരായ രാജേന്ദ്രൻ, ഹരിദാസൻ.

    സംസ്കാരം ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11ന് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

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