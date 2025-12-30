Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    30 Dec 2025 2:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 2:40 PM IST

    പി.പി.ജമീല നിര്യാതയായി

    പി.പി.ജമീല നിര്യാതയായി
    കോഴിക്കോട് : വട്ടക്കിണർ അരീക്കാടൻ ഹൌസിൽ പരതേനായ മൊയ്തീൻ കോയ (ചെമ്പ്)യുടെ ഭാര്യ പി.പി. ജമീല (67) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ആസിഫ്, ആരിഫ, ആബിദ, അനീഷ,ഹസീന . മരുമക്കൾ: അൻവർ, അനീഫ, മുജീബ്, ഫൈസൽ, ഫാസില. ഖബറടക്കം വൈകുന്നേരം 4 മണിക്ക് മാത്തോട്ടം ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ നടക്കും

    kozhikod Obituary
    P.P. Jamila passes away
