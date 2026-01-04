പാലപ്പറമ്പിൽ രുഗ്മിണി നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Jan 2026 11:17 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Jan 2026 11:17 AM IST
പാലപ്പറമ്പിൽ രുഗ്മിണി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Palaparambil Rukmini passed away
ഈസ്റ്റ് വെള്ളിമാടുകുന്ന്: പാലപ്പറമ്പിൽ രുഗ്മിണി (66) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ്: പാലപ്പറമ്പിൽ വേലായുധൻ. മക്കൾ: രമ്യ, രജീഷ്. സംസ്കാരം ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 2 മണിക്ക് മാവൂർ റോഡ് ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.
