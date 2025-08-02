Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    2 Aug 2025 4:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    2 Aug 2025 4:53 PM IST

    പി. മിഥുൻരാജ് നിര്യാതനായി

    പി. മിഥുൻരാജ് നിര്യാതനായി
    വെള്ളിമാട്കുന്ന്: നാടക പ്രവർത്തകൻ പി. മിഥുൻരാജ് (46) നിര്യാതനായി. മുനിസിപ്പൽ റിട്ട. റവന്യൂ ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ പൂളക്കടവ് രാജ്ഭവനിൽ അടിമാലി രാജന്‍റെ മകനാണ്.

    മാതാവ്: രോഹിണി (ശാന്തി). ഭാര്യ: ജെൻസി മോഹൻ. മകൻ: ധ്യാൻരാജ്. സഹോദരൻ: ഡോ. ജിതിൻരാജ് (ഭക്ഷ്യസുരക്ഷ ഓഫിസർ, കോഴിക്കോട് സൗത്ത് സർക്കിൾ).

    സംസ്കാരം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11.30ന് മാവൂർ റോഡ് ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.

