Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2024 1:00 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2024 1:00 PM GMT

    ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പിൽ വയോധികൻ മരിച്ചു

    ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പിൽ വയോധികൻ മരിച്ചു
    വടകര: നാദാപുരം വിലങ്ങാട് ഉരുൾപൊട്ടലിൽ ഭവനരഹിതനായി ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പിൽ കഴിയുകയായിരുന്ന വയോധികൻ മരിച്ചു. വിലങ്ങാട് മഞ്ഞ ചീൾ സ്വദേശിഞാവള്ളി പറമ്പിൽ അബ്രഹാം ( 78 ) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    വിലങ്ങാട് സെൻ്റ് ജോർജ് ഹൈസ്ക്കൂൾ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ക്യാമ്പിലാണ് അബ്രഹാം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്​. പക്ഷാഘാതം ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ചൊവ്വാഴച്ചയാണ് ക്യാമ്പിൽ എത്തിയത്.

    TAGS:kozhikode death news
