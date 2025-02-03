Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightറിൻഷ പർവീൻ നിര്യാതയായി
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 9:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2025 9:30 AM IST

    റിൻഷ പർവീൻ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    rinsha parveen 9879a
    cancel

    വെള്ളിമാടുകുന്ന് (കോഴിക്കോട്): പയ്യടിമീത്തൽ പി.എം. ഷമീറിൻ്റെ മകൾ റിൻഷ പർവീൻ (18) നിര്യാതയായി. ജെ.ഡി.ടി വി.എച്ച്.എസ്.ഇ വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്.

    മാതാവ്: ഫാത്തിമ സുഹ്റ. സഹോദരൻ: മുഹമ്മദ് റോഷൻ. വാപോളിതാഴം - മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് റോഡിലാണ് താമസം. മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ഉച്ച കഴിഞ്ഞ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obituaryRinsha Parveen
    News Summary - Obituary Rinsha Parveen
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X