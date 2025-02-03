റിൻഷ പർവീൻ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 Feb 2025 9:30 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Feb 2025 9:30 AM IST
റിൻഷ പർവീൻ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Obituary Rinsha Parveen
വെള്ളിമാടുകുന്ന് (കോഴിക്കോട്): പയ്യടിമീത്തൽ പി.എം. ഷമീറിൻ്റെ മകൾ റിൻഷ പർവീൻ (18) നിര്യാതയായി. ജെ.ഡി.ടി വി.എച്ച്.എസ്.ഇ വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്.
മാതാവ്: ഫാത്തിമ സുഹ്റ. സഹോദരൻ: മുഹമ്മദ് റോഷൻ. വാപോളിതാഴം - മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് റോഡിലാണ് താമസം. മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ഉച്ച കഴിഞ്ഞ്.
