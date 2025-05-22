Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kozhikode
    date_range 22 May 2025 10:47 AM IST
    date_range 22 May 2025 10:47 AM IST

    ഖദീജ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ

    കൊടുവള്ളി: വാവാട് കണ്ണിപ്പൊയിൽ ഖദീജ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ (85) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ അഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി ഹാജി (വാവാട് മഹല്ല് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് മുൻ സെക്രട്ടറി). മക്കൾ: ആലിഹാജി (വ്യാപാരി), അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ്, ബഷീർ, നാസർ, ഫാത്തിമ, സുലൈഖ, സഫിയ്യ, റംല. മരുമകൾ: സുലൈമാൻ ഹാജി (കുന്നുമ്മൽ ), എ.കെ. സലാം, അബൂബക്കർ, പരേതനായ കെ.ടി. അബുഹാജി കളരാന്തിരി, ഫാത്തിമ, സലീന, സാലിന, മൈമൂന. മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 4.30ന് വാവാട് മഹല്ല് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിൽ.

