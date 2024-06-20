Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightഫാത്തിമ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ...
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 4:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 4:33 AM GMT

    ഫാത്തിമ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    fathima hajjumma 987987
    cancel

    മൂഴിക്കൽ (കോഴിക്കോട്): സുൽത്താൻ ബത്തേരിയിലെ പ്രമുഖ വ്യാപാരിയായിരുന്ന പരേതനായ ലക്കി അബു ഹാജിയുടെ ഭാര്യ വെളുത്തേടത്ത് ഫാത്തിമ ഹജ്ജുമ്മ (84) നിര്യാതയായി.

    മക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ, അഷ്‌റഫ്, റിയാസ്, ഫൈസൽ, ഫാസിൽ, ആസാദ്, റഹ്മത്ത്, റംലത്ത്. മരുമക്കൾ: സക്കീന, ഷീബ, റഫീന, ജസീറ, ഷംല, ഷാക്കിറ, ഇ.ടി. ഫിറോസ്, സി.വി. കാസ്സിം (പരേതൻ), ഷഹല (പരേത).

    മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചിന് മൂഴിക്കൽ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ObituaryFathima Hajjumma
    News Summary - Obituary Fathima Hajjumma
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick