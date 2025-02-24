Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 7:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 7:05 PM IST

    അമ്മോത്ത് സീതി നിര്യാതനായി

    seethi
    വെള്ളിമാട്കുന്ന്: അമ്മോത്ത് സീതി (78) പാറോപ്പടി പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിന് മുന്നിലെ വസതിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പാളയം കാലിക്കറ്റ് ഫ്ലവർ സ്റ്റാൾ ഉടമയാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ ഫാത്തിമ (നബു). മക്കൾ: റഫീഖ്, ഷാനവാസ്, സൗദ, റോഷിബ. മരുമക്കൾ: റാസിഖ്, ഗഫൂർ, ഷെമീന, ഹസീന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മമ്മദ്, കോയസ്സൻ, കമ്മു, ഫാത്തിമ, ബിച്ചീവി,നബീസ, സൈനബ, പരേതരായ അമ്മോത്ത് ചെറിയ കോയാമുട്ടി, കോയ, ഫാത്തിമ. മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ എട്ട് മണിക്ക് കാഞ്ഞിരത്തിങ്ങൽ ജുമാമസ്ജിദിൽ.

