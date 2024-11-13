Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 6:41 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 6:41 PM GMT

    ടി.പി. കുഞ്ഞിസൂപ്പി ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

    ടി.പി. കുഞ്ഞിസൂപ്പി ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി
    വാണിമേൽ: വാണിമേലിലെ പൗര പ്രമുഖനും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകനുമായ താഴെപ്പീടികയിൽ ടി.പി. കുഞ്ഞിസൂപ്പി ഹാജി (76) നിര്യാതനായി. വാണിമേൽ ദാറുൽ ഹുദാ അറബിക് കോളജ്, ടി.ടി.ഐ കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രസിഡന്റാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ: കുഞ്ഞി പാത്തു. മകൻ: മുഹമ്മദ്‌. മരുമകൾ: നൂർബിന വാഴയിൽ (നാദാപുരം). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബ്ദുല്ല ഹാജി, ഖദീജ, പരേതരായ കുഞ്ഞാമി, സഫിയ, ബിയ്യാത്തു. ഖബറടക്കം ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ വാണിമേൽ ജുമുഅത്ത് പള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

