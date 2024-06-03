Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    3 Jun 2024 2:31 AM GMT
    3 Jun 2024 2:31 AM GMT

    ആസിഫ് നിര്യാതനായി

    ആസിഫ് നിര്യാതനായി
    കോഴിക്കോട്: പൊന്മാടത്ത് പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ സലാമിന്റെയും ചെറിയ ഒറ്റയിൽ കുഞ്ഞിബിയുടെയും മകൻ ചെറിയ ഒറ്റയിൽ ആസിഫ് (58) കോയസ്സൻ വീട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: റുബീന (കോയസ്സൻ വീട്). മക്കൾ: മുഹ്സിന, അഫ്റസ്.

    മരുമകൻ: കെ.വി. നദീം. സഹോദരൻ: ചെറിയ ഒറ്റയിൽ അബ്ദുൽ റഹീം (എ.ആർ മെറ്റൽസ്, വലിയങ്ങാടി). മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം വൈകുന്നേരം 4.20ന് കണ്ണംപറമ്പ് പള്ളിയിൽ.

