മനോജ്‌ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 13 Oct 2024 7:01 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Oct 2024 7:01 AM GMT
മനോജ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
അരീക്കാട്: പരേതനായ ഇറക്കത്തിൽ ദാസന്റെ മകൻ മനോജ് അന്തരിച്ചു(44). സംസ്കാരം ഇന്ന് 3 മണിക്ക് മാനാരി ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.
അമ്മ പ്രേമ, സഹോദരി ബിന്ദു(മിനി ) അളിയൻ ബാബുരാജ്
സഞ്ചയനം 15 ന് (ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച
