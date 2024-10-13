Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    13 Oct 2024 7:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 Oct 2024 7:01 AM GMT

    മനോജ്‌ നിര്യാതനായി

    manoj
    മനോജ്‌ 

    അരീക്കാട്: പരേതനായ ഇറക്കത്തിൽ ദാസന്റെ മകൻ മനോജ്‌ അന്തരിച്ചു(44). സംസ്കാരം ഇന്ന് 3 മണിക്ക് മാനാരി ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.

    അമ്മ പ്രേമ, സഹോദരി ബിന്ദു(മിനി ) അളിയൻ ബാബുരാജ്

    സഞ്ചയനം 15 ന് (ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച

