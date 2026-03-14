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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightകെ.വി അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തീഫ്
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2026 1:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2026 1:14 PM IST

    കെ.വി അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തീഫ്

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    കെ.വി അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തീഫ്
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    കോഴിക്കോട്: എവറസ്റ്റ് മൊയ്തീന്‍ കോയ ഹാജിയുടെ മകൻ കെ.വി. അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തീഫ്(67)തിരുവണ്ണൂർ സലഫി മസജിദിന് സമീപം വൈറ്റ് നഗർ കോളനിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.ഭാര്യ: ആബിദ (സിറ്റി ഒപറ്റിക്സ്), മക്കൾ: റുഷ്‌ദ, നിഹാല. മരുമക്കൾ: നയീഫ്, ബർജീസ്.സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സുബൈദ, പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ കരീം, മുഹമ്മദ് അലി, അബ്ദുൽ സലീം. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 4.20 ന് കണ്ണംപറമ്പ് പള്ളിയിൽ

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