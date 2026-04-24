Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightഎൻ. ഉസ്സയിൻ
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2026 9:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2026 9:34 AM IST

    എൻ. ഉസ്സയിൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എൻ. ഉസ്സയിൻ
    cancel

    ചെറുവണ്ണൂർ: ആമിന മൻസിൽ എൻ. ഉസ്സയിൻ (79) നിര്യാതനായി. കാലിക്കറ്റ്‌ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി മുൻ സെക്ഷൻ ഓഫീസർ ആയിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ നൂർജഹാൻ (റിട്ട. അധ്യാപിക എം.എം.എൽ.പി സ്കൂൾ ചാലിയം). മക്കൾ: അൻഷാത്ത് ഹുസൈൻ (ഡി.ആർ.ഡി.ഒ), ഷാമിൽ (ടീച്ചർ എ.എം.യു.പി സ്കൂൾ, കമ്പിളിപ്പറമ്പ്).

    മരുമകൾ അൻഷ (കുസാറ്റ്). മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിക്ക് ചെറുവണ്ണൂർ തെക്കെ ജുമാഅത്ത് പള്ളിയിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ObitkozhikkodeKozhikkode News
    News Summary - obit
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X