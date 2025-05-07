നിഷി ബാബു നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 May 2025 10:46 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 May 2025 10:46 PM IST
നിഷി ബാബു നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Nishi Babu passes away
മൂഴിക്കൽ: തയ്യിൽ നിഷി ബാബു (52) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ്: തയ്യിൽ ബാബു (തയ്യിൽ ഫാൻസി, മലാപ്പറമ്പ്). പിതാവ്: തെക്കേ ചൂലങ്ങോട്ട് ഗോപാലൻ. മക്കൾ: അജിൻ (എ.ജെ എന്റർപ്രൈസസ് സി.സി.ടി.വി), അശ്വതി (ശാരദാ മന്ദിരം).
മരുമക്കൾ: അഖിൽ എലിയോട്ട് (ഓപ്പറേഷൻ മാനേജർ, ഐ.ഡി.എഫ്.സി ഫസ്റ്റ് ബാങ്ക്, കൊയിലാണ്ടി), എം.പി. രശ്മി (സിവിൽ). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ടി.സി. ജയരാജൻ, ടി.സി. സുനീഷ് കുമാർ, ടി.സി. ഗീത. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് മാവൂർ റോഡ് ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story