Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    7 May 2025 10:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2025 10:46 PM IST

    നിഷി ബാബു നിര്യാതയായി

    നിഷി ബാബു നിര്യാതയായി
    cancel

    മൂഴിക്കൽ: തയ്യിൽ നിഷി ബാബു (52) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ്: തയ്യിൽ ബാബു (തയ്യിൽ ഫാൻസി, മലാപ്പറമ്പ്). പിതാവ്: തെക്കേ ചൂലങ്ങോട്ട് ഗോപാലൻ. മക്കൾ: അജിൻ (എ.ജെ എന്‍റർപ്രൈസസ് സി.സി.ടി.വി), അശ്വതി (ശാരദാ മന്ദിരം).

    മരുമക്കൾ: അഖിൽ എലിയോട്ട് (ഓപ്പറേഷൻ മാനേജർ, ഐ.ഡി.എഫ്.സി ഫസ്റ്റ് ബാങ്ക്, കൊയിലാണ്ടി), എം.പി. രശ്മി (സിവിൽ). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ടി.സി. ജയരാജൻ, ടി.സി. സുനീഷ് കുമാർ, ടി.സി. ഗീത. സംസ്കാരം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് മാവൂർ റോഡ് ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.

    Death News
