Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Dec 2024 12:40 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Dec 2024 12:40 PM GMT

    നീറപ്പുറത്ത് അസ്സയിൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    Neerapurathu Assain
    തിരുത്തിയാട്: നീറപ്പുറത്ത് അസ്സയിൻ (75) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ സൈനബ. മക്കൾ: സദറുദ്ദീൻ (എഫ്.സി.ഐ വെസ്റ്റ് ഹിൽ). സജ്ന, സംഷീദ, സമീറ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഷബീർ കാരാട്, അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തീഫ് നല്ലളം, സിറാജ് നല്ലളം, തസ്ലീന.

    TAGS:Obituary NewsNeerapurathu Assain
