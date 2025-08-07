നടുവിലകം ആമിന നിവാസിൽ ജാസിം അന്തരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Aug 2025 9:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Aug 2025 9:56 AM IST
നടുവിലകം ആമിന നിവാസിൽ ജാസിം അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Naduvilakam Jassim passed away
കോഴിക്കോട്: നടുവിലകം ആമിന നിവാസിൽ ജാസിം (43) അന്തരിച്ചു. ഇടിയങ്ങര തോപ്പിയിലെ വസതിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. പി.കെ.വി. മാമുക്കോയയുടെയും നടുവിലകം സഫിയയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: തോപ്പിൽ ജംഷ (പുതിയപുരയിൽ അബ്ദുള്ളക്കോയയുടെ മകൾ). മക്കൾ: ജസാം, അഹിൽ, ഐറിൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റഷാദ്, ഫർഹ, ഫാത്തിമ്മ, ഫെറിൻ. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്ക്കാര സമയം പിന്നീട് അറിയിക്കും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story