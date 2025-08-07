Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2025 9:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2025 9:56 AM IST

    നടുവിലകം ആമിന നിവാസിൽ ജാസിം അന്തരിച്ചു

    നടുവിലകം ആമിന നിവാസിൽ ജാസിം അന്തരിച്ചു
    കോഴിക്കോട്: നടുവിലകം ആമിന നിവാസിൽ ജാസിം (43) അന്തരിച്ചു. ഇടിയങ്ങര തോപ്പിയിലെ വസതിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. പി.കെ.വി. മാമുക്കോയയുടെയും നടുവിലകം സഫിയയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: തോപ്പിൽ ജംഷ (പുതിയപുരയിൽ അബ്ദുള്ളക്കോയയുടെ മകൾ). മക്കൾ: ജസാം, അഹിൽ, ഐറിൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റഷാദ്, ഫർഹ, ഫാത്തിമ്മ, ഫെറിൻ. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്ക്കാര സമയം പിന്നീട് അറിയിക്കും.

