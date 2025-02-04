Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    4 Feb 2025 8:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 Feb 2025 10:30 AM IST

    മുഹ്സിന നിര്യാതയായി

    Muhsina
    മുഴിക്കൽ: കൊടമ്പാട്ടിൽ ബഷീറിൻ്റെ ( റിട്ട. ഇറിഗേഷൻ ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെൻ്റ്) മകൾ മുഹ്സിന(22) നിര്യാതയായി. ഉമ്മ ഷാജിറ. സഹോദരി മുഫ്‌ലിഹ.

    മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരുമണിക്ക്‌ മുഴിക്കൽ പുളിക്കൽ പള്ളിയിൽ.

    News Summary - Muhsina died
