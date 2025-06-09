Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 7:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 7:49 PM IST

    മമ്മദ് കോയ നിര്യാതനായി

    Mammad Koya
    കോഴിക്കോട്: മൂഴിക്കൽ ചെറുവറ്റ ഉമ്മാരത്തയിൽ മമ്മദ് കോയ (70) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ആയിഷബി. മക്കൾ: അഷ്റഫ്, അഫ്സീന, റസീന. മരുമക്കൾ: സൈനുൽ ആബിദ്, ഷാജഹാൻ (മീഡിയവൺ), ജെസ്സി.

    TAGS:KozhikodeObituary
    News Summary - Mammad Koya passes away
