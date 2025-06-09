മമ്മദ് കോയ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Jun 2025 7:49 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jun 2025 7:49 PM IST
മമ്മദ് കോയ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Mammad Koya passes away
കോഴിക്കോട്: മൂഴിക്കൽ ചെറുവറ്റ ഉമ്മാരത്തയിൽ മമ്മദ് കോയ (70) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ആയിഷബി. മക്കൾ: അഷ്റഫ്, അഫ്സീന, റസീന. മരുമക്കൾ: സൈനുൽ ആബിദ്, ഷാജഹാൻ (മീഡിയവൺ), ജെസ്സി.
