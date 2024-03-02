മാധ്യമം കൊയിലാണ്ടി ലേഖകൻ പവിത്രൻ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 March 2024 1:48 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 March 2024 1:53 AM GMT
മാധ്യമം കൊയിലാണ്ടി ലേഖകൻ പവിത്രൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Madhyamam Koyilandi reporter Pavithran passed away
കൊയിലാണ്ടി: ദീർഘകാലമായി മാധ്യമം കൊയിലാണ്ടി ലേഖകനായി ജോലിചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്ന ചെങ്ങോട്ടുകാവ് മാവുള്ളിപ്പുറത്തൂട്ട് പവിത്രൻ (62) നിര്യാതനായി.
ഭാര്യ: ദീപ ( ഇലാഹിയ സ്കൂൾ, കൊയിലാണ്ടി ) . മകൻ: ഗൗതം ശങ്കർ (കൊയിലാണ്ടി ഗവ.ബോയ്സ് ഹൈസ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥി). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതനായ ശ്രീധരൻ, ചന്ദ്രൻ,പരേതയായ വിജയകുമാരി, സുധ, ശർമിള. സംസ്കാരം ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12 മണിക്ക് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story